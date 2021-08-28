Fulham brush aside Stoke to stay top

Fulham 3 Stoke 0 5' Wilson 53' Decordova-Reid 72' Mitrovic

Goals from Harry Wilson, Bobby Decordova-Reid and Aleksander Mitrovic helped Fulham to a comfortable win over unbeaten Stoke to maintain the Whites’ strong start to the season.

Wilson opened the scoring after just five minutes, putting the finishing touches to a free-flowing move involving De Cordova-Reid and Mitrovic.

Fulham continued to dominate after Wilson’s strike but were denied a second goal before half-time by two decent saves from Josef Bursik to thwart Antonee Robinson and Tosin Adarabioyo, with Tim Ream shooting over from close range with the goal at his mercy.

Decordova-Reid doubled his side’s advantage when he tapped in from close range after a Mitorovic shot was parried into his path by Bursik early in the second half.

Wilson almost grabbed a second when he fiercely-struck effort came back off the post before Mitrovic made it 3-0 and then missed a penalty in the final minute when the impressive Bursik kept out of his poorly-struck effort.

Fulham: Gazzaniga, Odoi, Adarabioyo, Ream, Robinson, Onomah, Seri, Wilson, Carvalho (Reed 70), De Cordova-Reid (Cavaleiro 75), Mitrovic.

Subs not used: Rodak, Kebano, Bryan, Mawson, Zambo-Anguissa.








