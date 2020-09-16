Bees beat Southampton in EFL Cup, Fulham also through

Brentford beat Southampton to reach the third round of the Carabao Cup and Fulham are also through.

Premier League Saints fielded a strong side but goals Christian Norgaard and Josh Dasilva (pictured) shortly before half-time secured victory for the Bees.







Norgaard headed in from Bryan Mbeumo’s corner and Dasilva fired home seconds before the interval.

Fulham, meanwhile, won 1-0 at Ipswich courtesy of Aleksandar Mitrovic’s header seven minutes before half-time.

Kenny Tete, making his debut, delivered the perfect cross and Mitrovic added the finish – the striker’s 50th Fulham goal.

There were also Whites debuts for Mario Lemina, Antonee Robinson and keeper Alphonse Areola.

Fulham will be at home to Sheffield Wednesday in round three, while Brentford will again be away to top-flight opponents – they face a trip to West Brom.







