Fulham boss wants to sign winger after Solomon injury blow

Fulham winger Manor Solomon is set for a long-term spell on the sidelines after a suffering a knee injury.

The 23-year-old joined Fulham from Shakhtar Donetsk on a deal until 2023 last month and came off the bench in Saturday’s 2-2 draw with Liverpool.

But Fulham boss Marco Silva confirmed that the wide man will now be unavailable for some time.







“He will probably get surgery in the next few days and when he gets the surgery, we will have more news about it and we will be more sure about the timeline for him to come back,” Silva said.

“But it looks a long time injured. Let’s see. I think it’s better we wait for the surgery and after we will know more details about it.

“It’s too early for me to talk about it. Let’s wait a few days and after I will be more sure.”

Solomon joins fellow wide-man Harry Wilson on the injured list.

Wilson is expected to be out for at least two months after also sustaining a knee injury.

Both Ivan Caveleiro and Anthony Knockaert, meanwhile, are not in Silva’s plans for this season.

It means Fulham are light on options out wide, with Solomon expected to be out for longer than Wilson, and Silva says it is somewhere the club are now looking to strengthen.

“We are talking about many games that we cannot just have two wingers to play,” he said.

“Bobby (De Cordova Reid) and Neeskens (Kebano), they did really well (against Liverpool), but we cannot, at this level, not have solutions on the bench for that position.

“They are able to do it, of course, but it’s a position we normally have to put fresh legs on in a match. Even if they are performing really well, normally you need fresh legs in that position.

“It is a position that we demand a lot from, the players in that position, with the way we play. We can adapt some players to there, but it’s not the same thing and it is of course something urgent for us.”







