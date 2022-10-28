Fulham boss Silva says he learnt from time at Everton

Fulham boss Marco Silva says he has no regrets about his time at Everton and harbours no ill-will to his former club, who he’ll meet for the first time since his sacking at Craven Cottage on Saturday.

Silva was axed by the Toffees in December 2019 following a 5-2 hiding by Liverpool after 18 months in charge at Goodison Park, leaving many critics to question whether he would get another Premier League job.







The axing followed an ill-fated and brief spell at Watford after he had impressed in a six-month spell at Hull in his first English managerial job, almost keeping the Tigers in the Premier League when the club were cut adrift at the foot of the table almost six years ago.

However, after guiding the Whites to promotion back to the top flight last season in stylish fashion, his side have continued from where they left off, with a strong start that sees Fulham sit in seventh spot in the table.

Silva has restored his reputation but the 46-year-old insists he is a better manager than when he was in charge of Saturday’s opponents.

“I have learned from all my time as a manager,” Silva said.

“The demands I make on myself and my staff, every single day we need to learn something and not just my time at Everton but at Watford, Hull, Olympiacos.

“I want to be better tomorrow and the following days. I analyse all the periods of my career.

“I put myself and my staff under pressure to improve and that is the same here at Fulham.”

While Silva’s record during his time at Goodison Park has been questioned, he was the man responsible for the bringing Richarlison to the clubs.

Silva also signed Alex Iwobi from Arsenal and despite struggling for form since his arrival, he has found a new lease of life under Frank Lampard and Silva said he is delighted to see him start fulfil his talent.

“Iwobi is doing well and showing the quality I knew he had,” he said.

“He can play out wide or in the middle like he is now and is a dynamic player.

“It is clear to me that he is helping Everton a lot on and off the ball and the players around him are giving him the support to play with a bit more freedom as well.”

Fulham, who are chasing a third successive win, will welcome back full-back Kenny Tete who has been sidelined for two months due to a hamstring problem.







