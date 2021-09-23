Fulham boss Silva says Christie is in his plans

Cyrus Christie is back in Fulham’s plans, says boss Marco Silva.

Christie made his first appearance of the season, in the EFL Cup against Leeds on Tuesday, only three weeks after Silva insisted the defender had no future at Craven Cottage.







An injury to Kenny Tete means Silva is short of options and he called upon Christie this week.

Asked if Christie is now back in his plans, Silva said: “If he was not in my plans he would not have started the (Leeds) game.

“We finished the (transfer) market and I decided to put him in the squad because we also had the injury to Kenny Tete.

“Cyrus is working hard and showed me he deserved the shirt. That’s football; it’s unlucky for some, but it can be a shirt for others.

“One day your chance will come and you have to show your quality – and that goes for the others too.”

Meanwhile, Fabio Carvalho is still recovering from injury and will miss Saturday’s game against Bristol City.







