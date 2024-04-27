Fulham boss Silva insists door is not closed on Tosin

Marco Silva insisted Tosin Adarabioyo has not necessarily played his final game for Fulham after the defender was left out of the squad that drew 1-1 with Crystal Palace at Craven Cottage.

Tosin, who joined from Manchester City in 2020, has been a mainstay of the Fulham side this season, but has refused to sign a new contract and currently looks set to leave at the end of the season on a free transfer.







Whites boss Silva opted to play Calvin Bassey and Issa Diop and preferred Tim Ream to Tosin on the bench, and admitted he has to look ahead to next season.

But Silva said: “He (Tosin) can still play – we have three more games left and if I decide he can play and be on the pitch than he will. It’s not the case that he won’t play anymore for Fulham.

“I want us to be as competitive as can be, but at the same time I have to look to the future of the football club.”

Palace largely dominated the game and were guilty of missing several good chances in the first half before Muniz headed in Thomas Castagne’s magnificent cross.

Substitute Jeff Schlupp then found the top-left corner with a stunning first-time strike from distance after being teed up by the outstanding Adam Wharton.

Silva said: “I am not happy with the result but have to say it was a fair result.

“Our first half was not the level we should be and Palace were more aggressive on the ball than us. Off the ball we were not good enough.”







