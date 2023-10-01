Fulham boss Silva hails Willian ahead of derby clash

Fulham boss Marco Silva believes veteran winger Willian is back to his best ahead of Monday’s derby against his former club Chelsea.

The 35-year-old has been a revelation since signing on a free transfer last year following difficult spells at Arsenal and Corinthians.

The Brazilian came close to exiting Craven Cottage this summer after a huge offer came his way from Saudi Arabian side Al Shabab, and he also held talks with Nottingham Forest before finally signing a new one-year deal.

He was a surprise inclusion in a much-changed Whites side that defeated Norwich in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday, having played 90 minutes in last weekend’s 0-0 draw at Crystal Palace, but Silva feels he is now up to full speed following a disrupted pre-season.

“I played with him against Norwich as I think he needed more games,” Silva said.

“I know him really well and it wasn’t the best pre-season for him. I know from last season that although he had no pre-season as he only arrived late in August, but he at least came from a competition in Brazil with Corinthians.

“But I told him 15 or 20 days ago that I am finally starting to see the best of him in training sessions. He is so sharp, so good, he is a top player, a class player.

“It is up to me to and to him as well to keep him fit and playing with a smile on his face like he is right now and I am really pleased because we need the best of Willian.

“He is a great example to any player of this team and any other wingers because it’s not just what he does with the ball but without it as well.”







