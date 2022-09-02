Fulham boss Silva feels sympathy for sacked Parker

Fulham boss Marco Silva says Scott Parker can feel hard done by to be sacked by Bournemouth just four games into the Premier League season.

Silva replaced Parker at Craven Cottage in July 2021 after the former Whites midfielder controversially left the club to take over the Cherries following relegation from the top flight and falling out with chief football strategy officer Tony Khan.







Fulham were promoted automatically along with Parker’s Bournemouth last season, but have enjoyed a positive start to the season with eight points from five games with Parker’s side winning just one of their league matches so far.

After being humiliated 9-0 by Liverpool last Saturday, the Cherries wielded the axe following Parker’s comments post-match where he claimed the side were ill-equipped to cope in the Premier League due to a lack of investment by the club.

The claims stuck in the craw of owner Maxim Demin, who spent heavily to give Parker what he needed to get promoted and he subsequently became the first Premier League manager to lose his job in August since Bobby Robson’s sacking by Newcastle in 2004.

But Silva who has experienced the sack from both Watford and Everton, said it was far too early in the season for a club to move on from a manager that had got a club promoted.

“In football it is difficult for anything to surprise you,” Silva said.

“In every country there is a different experience and unfortunately for a manager you have to be ready for everything.

“Sometimes it can be results or something else, I don’t know what has happened but it is strange to see with four games gone for a manager to be out especially after a successful season the year before.

“I wish all the best for Scott going forward.”







