Fulham boss looking to offload at least one centre-back

Marco Silva says he needs to reduce the number of centre-halves at Fulham.

As it stands, he has six.

One of those, Terence Kongolo, is injured and unlikely to play any part in August, but the manager has made it plain five is still more than he needs.

Tosin impressed last season, while Michael Hector, Alfie Mawson, Tim Ream and Maxim Le Marchand are also currently part of the squad.







Silva said: “One of them has a bad injury – we are talking about Kongolo. We (still) have five.

“I will take some decisions on that position, because I have to be honest with you, we have to keep four and not six.”







