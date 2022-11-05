Fulham’s defeat at Man City is ‘tough to take’ – Silva

Marco Silva admitted it was a “tough one to take” after Fulham fell to a late 2-1 defeat at the Etihad Stadium against Manchester City.

Erling Haaland’s late penalty denied Fulham a point against 10-man City.

The hosts took the lead through Julian Alvarez before Joao Cancelo received a straight red card and gave away a penalty for a foul on Harry Wilson, which Andreas Pereira converted.

But Haaland scored from the spot in added time.

Whites boss Silva said: “Obviously the mood in the dressing room is not good.

“We came here to embrace the challenge and we did it most of the time. It’s a tough one to take, especially when you concede a penalty in the last moments.

“After the red card and the equaliser the game was more balanced. We knew on the ball we would not make a big difference to them because they have the quality, they changed the way to build with three at the back instead of the four.

“We didn’t have enough quality on the ball to cause problems for them. Second half, we showed quality on the ball in some moments, some not at the level I would like to see.

“I think we had a great chance with Harry Wilson, with more calm in that moment, one more touch, he would be one-on-one with Ederson.

“It was a moment for us to be more ruthless, to score in that situation. We had just one attacking player on the bench. I believe with different solutions on the bench, the game could be different.”







