Fulham beaten by late Newcastle winner

Newcastle 2 Murphy (11′)

Guimarães (90′) Fulham 1

Lukic (56′) Lukic (56′)



Bruno Guimaraes’ late goal condemned Fulham to defeat at St James’ Park.

Sasa Lukic’s goal cancelled out Jacob Murphy’s opener and looked like earning the Whites a point, but Newcastle’s pressure eventually told.

Fulham started well but a costly mistake by Calvin Bassey led to them going behind against the run of play.

Bassey was caught in possession by Murphy, who ran through and fired in off the post from near the edge of the penalty area.

Record signing Kevin, sent on as a half-time substitute, quickly made an impact – the winger’s excellent ball in to Raul Jimenez led to the equaliser.

After Jimenez’s shot had struck the underside of the bar, Lukic bravely got in front of Sven Botman to head home. The clash of heads between the pair left Lukic with a cut near his eye and resulted in the Newcastle defender having to go off.

Fulham had a let-off when Guimaraes missed a great chance to restore the hosts’ lead when he headed over when found unmarked by Anthony Gordon’s cross.

But Guimaraes atoned by poking in the winner after keeper Bernd Leno could only parry William Osula’s shot.

Fulham: Leno, Tete (Castagne), Diop, Bassey, Sessegnon, Berge, Lukic (Cairney 84), Traore (King 76), Smith Rowe (Kevin 46), Iwobi (Kusi-Asare), Jimenez.

Subs not used: Lecomte, Amissah, Cuenca, Reed.