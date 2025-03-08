Fulham beaten by late Brighton goal

Brighton 2 Van Hecke (42′)

Pedro (pen, 98’+8)

Fulham 1 Jimenez (36′)

Fulham suffered late defeat at the Amex Stadium.

A first-half goal by Raul Jimenez put the Whites ahead before the Seagulls hit back through Jan Paul van Hecke.

Joao Pedro’s penalty in the eighth minute of added time earned all three points for Fabian Hurzeler’s side.

Fulham remain ninth in the Premier League table after what was an extremely scrappy encounter.

Marco Silva’s side, fresh from their penalty shoot out FA Cup win at Manchester United, broke the deadlock in the 35th minute against the run of play.

Alex Iwobi surged down the right – and his superb cross found Jimenez who eluded Van Hecke, before firing a left-foot shot from close range past Brighton keeper Bart Verbruggen.

However, four minutes before half-time, the Seagulls levelled.

Van Hecke took advantage of slack Fulham marking to head home powerfully from a Yasin Ayari fre- kick.

The Whites conceded a penalty in injury time when Harrison Reed impeded Pedro. And the Brighton forward calmly converted.



Fulham: Leno, Diop, Andersen, Bassey, Castagne, Pereira (Reed 81), Berge, Robinson, Smith-Rowe (Willian 81), Jimenez (Muniz 68), Iwobi

