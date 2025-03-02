Fulham beat United on penalties to reach FA Cup quarter-finals

Man Utd 1 Fernandes (71′)

Fulham 1 Bassey (45’+1) After extra time – Fulham won 4-3 on penalties

Fulham beat Manchester United on penalties at Old Trafford to reach the quarter-finals of the FA Cup in dramatic fashion.

After the teams ended extra time level at 1-1, Whites keeper Bernd Leno saved from Victor Lindelof and Joshua Ziekzee in the shootout to send Marco Silva’s side through to the last eight, where they will be at home to Crystal Palace.

Calvin Bassey put Fulham ahead in first-half stoppage time by heading home after Andreas Pereira’s right-wing corner was flicked on by Rodrigo Muniz.

Bruno Fernandes equalised when he met Diogo Dalot’s cross with a brilliant first-time strike into the bottom corner.

Both sides had chances after that – Leno superbly denied youngster Chido Obi in extra time – but were unable to find a second goal.

In the shootout, United’s Fernandes, Dalot and Casemiro converted their spot-kicks, as did Raul Jimenez, Sander Berge and Willian for Fulham, before Leno kept out Lindelof’s attempt.

Antonee Robinson then stepped up for the visitors and scored, meaning Zirkzee had to do so as well in order to keep United in the competition.

Leno produced another save, making himself the hero and setting up a London derby for a place in the semi-finals.

Fulham: Leno, Castagne, Andersen, Bassey, Robinson, Berge, Lukic (Reed 101), Traore (Smith-Rowe 52), Pereira (Willian 90+3) , Iwobi (Sessegnon 107), Muniz (Jimenez 90+3).







