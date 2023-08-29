Fulham beat Spurs on penalties in Carabao Cup

Fulham progressed the third round of the Carabao Cup after beating Tottenham 5-3 on penalties at Craven Cottage.

With the scores locked at 1-1 after 90 minutes, in a game largely dominated by the home side, Marek Rodak’s save from Davinson Sanchez’s spot-kick proved decisive, with Andreas Pereira, Raul Jimenez, Harry Wilson, Joao Palhinha all converting for the Whites.

Kenny Tete then dispatched the winning kick after Son Heung-Min, Dejan Kuluvsevski and James Maddison had found the net for Spurs.

Whites boss Marco Silva, who watched from the stand as he served his third touchline ban in two seasons, made six changes to the side that drew at Arsenal on Saturday, handing a full debut to Adama Trarore with Roberto Muniz handed a first start since January 2022.

Fulham dominated the first half and deservedly took the lead after 20 minutes when Tom Cairney worked his way into the box from the left, with his low cross looping over Fraser Forster off Spurs defender Micky Van de Ven.

A much-changed Spurs side, unbeaten under new boss Ange Postecoglou, failed to create any chances of note until they equalised in somewhat bizarre fashion after 56 minutes.

With no member of Fulham’s staff on hand to get Tete a replacement boot, the Dutchman took matters into his own hand and raced down the tunnel in search of a new one.

In his absence, Ivan Perisic immediately took full advantage of the space down the Fulham right with Tim Ream getting the final touch to a goal-bound Richarlison header.

Bobby De Cordova-Reid and Nunez both missed presentable scoring chances for in the second half but Fulham held their nerve in the shoot-out to progress.

Fulham: Rodak, Tete, Ream, Diop, Robinson, Reed (Harris 77), Palhinha, Cairney (Francois 83), De Cordova-Reid (Pereira 77), Trarore (Wilson 63), Muniz (Jimenez 83). Subs not used: Leno, Mbabu, Vinicius, De Fourgerolles.















