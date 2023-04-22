Fulham beat Leeds to make it back-to-back wins

Fulham 2 Leeds 1 58' Wilson 72' Pereira 79' Palhinha (OG)

Harry Wilson and Andreas Pereira scored as Fulham won their second game on the bounce.

The sides played out a scoreless first half which lacked quality, with the most notable chance falling to Tosin Adarabioyo, who saw his header saved well by Illan Meslier.

The second half saw the game open up a bit more, with Wilson opening the scoring with a first-time finish after Meslier made a mess of a tame Willian cross on 58 minutes.







Pereira was unlucky to see his brilliant free-kick canon off the crossbar after Wilson was cynically taken down by Maximilian Wober at the edge of the penalty area shortly afterwards.

But the Brazilian was smiling a few minutes later, as Meslier once again limply palmed a cross into trouble, with Pereira on hand for a tap-in to make it 2-0 on 72 minutes.

Patrick Bamford had an impact off the bench, halving the deficit five minutes after Fulham’s second, with a scramble in the box leading to the Leeds forward flicking the ball onto Joao Palhinha and into the net.

Meslier made amends for earlier mistakes with ten minutes left, somehow clawing Willian’s free-kick onto the bar and smothering the follow-up.

Fulham held on for all three points despite eight minutes of stoppage time and late Leeds pressure.

The Whites face Aston Villa next on Tuesday evening.

Fulham: Leno, Tete, Adarabioyo, Ream (C), Robinson, Reed, Palinha, Wilson (Solomon, 85′) Pereira (Tom Cairney, 85′), Willian (Kebano, 90+2′), De Cordova-Reid (Vinicius, 81′)







