Fulham beat Ipswich to secure quarter-final place

Ipswich 1 Fulham 3 9' Wilson 50' Muniz 77' Cairney 79' Baggott

Goals from Harry Wilson, Rodrigo Muniz and Tom Cairney took Fulham through to the quarter-finals of the Carabao Cup.

Ipswich have been flying in the Championship but made 11 changes for the tie at Portman Road and were well beaten.

Fulham took an early lead when Wilson opened the scoring after being found in space on the right by Bobby De Cordova-Reid.

Keeper Christian Walton charged out towards Wilson, who calmly skipped past him and slotted into an empty net.

Muniz doubled the Whites’ lead five minutes into the second half by tapping home at the far post after being set up by Andreas Pereira’s excellent delivery.

And Cairney sealed a resounding Whites victory by firing home from near the edge of the penalty area after De Cordova-Reid’s pull-back.

Elkan Baggott headed in a consolation goal for the hosts.

Fulham: Rodak, De Fougerolles, Ballo-Toure, Bassey, Castagne (Tanton 90), Lukic, Cairney, Wilson (Iwobi 69), Pereira (Reed 69), De Cordova-Reid, Muniz (Jimenez 69).

Subs not used: Benda, Robinson, Ream, Palhinha, Vinicius.







