Fulham beat Blackburn to strengthen position at top

Fulham 2-0 Blackburn

Fulham took another step towards promotion with another resounding win.

Neeskens Kebano and Harry Wilson scored for the Whites, who were the better side throughout against promotion rivals Rovers.

Kebano pounced to score after keeper Thomas Kaminski had failed to hold Neco Williams’ shot.

And Wilson doubled the lead 10 minutes before half-time by lifting the ball over Kaminski after collecting Tosin Adarabioyo’s through-ball.

It sealed a ninth win in 11 league matches for the Championship leaders, putting them 11 points clear.

They had chances to add a third, with Aleksandar Mitrovic heading into the side netting and Williams hitting the bar.







