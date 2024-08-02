Fulham beat Benfica in pre-season friendly

Alex Iwobi scored the only goal of the game as Fulham beat Benfica 1-0 in a pre-season friendly in the Estadio Algarve.

The Whites’ record signing Emile Smith Rowe was with the squad but did not feature in the game.

Ryan Sessegnon, who recently returned to Fulham, came on as a second-half substitute.

Midfielder Josh King, 17, started for Marco Silva’s side and played an hour.

Fulham will continue their pre-season campaign with a game against Sevilla at the same venue on Monday.

Fulham: Leno, Tete (Castagne 74) , Diop, Bassey, Robinson (Sessegnon 74), Lukic (Reed 74), Cairney, King (Pereira 60), Iwobi, Muniz (Jimenez 74), Traore (Wilson 74)







