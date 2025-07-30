Fulham beat Al-Ittihad in friendly in Portugal

Fulham continued an impressive pre-season with a 4-2 win against Saudi Arabian side Al-Ittihad.

First-half goals from Harry Wilson, Emile Smith Rowe, Josh King and Jorge Cuenca saw the Whites take a commanding lead into the break.

Fulham made nine changes at half-time in the blazing heat in Portugal.

Karim Benzema pulled a goal back for Al-Ittihad, scoring from the rebound after new signing Benjamin Lecomte saved the initial effort.

Benzema added his second of the match six minutes later on the counter-attack following a Fulham corner.

Fulham: Leno (Lecomte 46), Castagne (Tete 46), Andersen (Diop 46), Cuenca (Bassey 46), Sessegnon (Esenga 64), Lukic (Berge 46), Cairney (Reed 46), King (Pereira 46), Wilson (Traore 46), Muniz (Loupalo-Bi 64), Smith Rowe (Iwobi 46)