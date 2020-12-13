Fulham battle hard for point against Liverpool

Fulham 1 Liverpool 0 25' De Cordova-Reid

Fulham welcomed back fans to Craven Cottage with a battling display to hold champions Liverpool.

A thumping first-half strike from Bobby Decordova-Reid gave the Whites a thoroughly deserved lead as they dominated the opening period.







But Mohamed Salah’s penalty 11 minutes from time salvaged a point for Jurgen Klopp’s under-par side.

Fulham could have been out of sight at half-time with Allison Becker twice coming to his side’s rescue when he denied Ivan Cavaleiro from close range.

Andre-Frank Zamba Anguissa then missed a glorious chance to make it 2-0 when he was found unmarked in the box from a Cavaleiro free-kick but side-footed against the post.

Liverpool were much improved after the break, with Salah’s venomous effort that looked destined for the top corner fisted away by Alphonse Areola shortly after the restart.

The giant Frenchman then made another crucial save on the hour mark to thwart Jordan Henderson, who had been put clear by Sadio Mane.

Parity was restored when Georginio Wijnaldum’s free-kick struck the elbow of Aboubakar Kamara in the wall and Salah converted the subsequent spot-kick.

Areola then came to his side’s rescue again five minutes from time when he prevented Curtis Jones from scoring a stunning solo goal

Liverpool pressed hard for a late winner but Fulham held out for a deserved and much-needed point.

Fulham: Areola, Aina, Andersen, Adarabioyo, De Cordova-Reid, Anguissa, Lemina (Reed 79), Robinson, Lookman (Bryan 88), Loftus-Cheek (Kamara 70), Cavaleiro.







