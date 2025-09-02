Fulham announce signing of Kusi-Asare
Fulham have announced the signing of forward Jonah Kusi-Asare on a season-long loan from Bayern Munich.
The deal was done ahead of Monday’s transfer deadline and includes an option for the 18-year-old Sweden Under-21 international’s move to be made permanent.
“I’m really excited,” Kusi-Aare said.
“It’s a fantastic club with great supporters and I can’t wait to get started, work with my team-mates and give everything for the club.”
