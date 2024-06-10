Fulham and Bayern in talks over Palhinha move

Fulham are in talks with Bayern Munich about a potential deal for Joao Palhinha to join the German club.

The Portugal international, who will turn 29 next month, was targeted by Bayern last summer.

The two clubs were unable to agree a deal then but negotiations have resumed and Palhinha is keen to make the move.

He has made 68 Premier League appearances for the Whites since arriving from Sporting two years ago.

Fulham want close to £40m for Palhinha, having paid around £17m to bring him to west London.







