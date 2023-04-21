Fulham target best Premier League points finish

Fulham boss Marco Silva says last week’s win over Everton saw his side reach their pre-season points target and has challenged his players to eclipse the club’s highest ever Premier League finish.

The Whites’ 3-1 win at Goodison Park moved them on to 42 points and they need 12 more from their last seven games to better the 53 totalled by Roy Hodgson’s side who finished seventh in 2008/09.







“We are always trying to find different targets, one of the main ones was last week and the next to make history for this football club,” Silva said.

“It shows how good this season has been for us, it has been fantastic for our players.

“No-one expected us to be where we are outside of our dressing room.

“Everyone expected us to be in trouble.”

“The players have worked so hard, we have been doing really good things but we need to keep improving.”

Silva also revealed winger Neeskens Kebano will be in the squad for Saturday’s clash with Leeds having recovered from cruciate ligament surgery that has ruled him out for most of the season.

“He is working with the team and seems to be doing well and will probably be in the squad list for tomorrow’s match,” he said.







