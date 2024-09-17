Fuham out of Carabao Cup after marathon penalty shootout

Fulham went out of the Carabao Cup after losing in a marathon penalty shootout against Championship side Preston.

The 90 minutes ended with the sides level at 1-1 after Reiss Nelson’s equaliser – his first Fulham goal – cancelled out Ryan Ledson’s opener.

And in an extraordinary shootout – the longest in the competition’s history – Preston won 16-15, with Ledson scoring the winning penalty after Timothy Castagne had blasted over.

Ledson put the hosts ahead with a thumping strike from near the edge of the penalty area.

Fulham almost equalised just before the hour mark when Harrison Reed’s shot hit the bar and Rodrigo Muniz followed up with a header which was saved brilliantly by keeper Freddie Woodman.

Moments later, the Whites were level. Ryan Sessegnon’s low cross found Nelson, who fired past Woodman.

Fulham: Benda, Castagne, Diop, Cuenca, Sessegnon, Reed (Smith Rowe 76′), Wilson (Iwobi 76′), Nelson (Jimenez 85′), Cairney (Godo 85′), Berge, Muniz (Lukic 90+5′)









