Frank savours Brentford’s derby triumph

Brentford boss Thomas Frank savoured his side’s thumping 3-0 win over Fulham in the west London derby at Craven Cottage.

Bryan Mbeumo scored two goals – one of them a penalty – and Yoane Wissa also netted on a great day for the Bees.

“It feels very good. It’s fun to be on the end of a 3-0 win. We will celebrate and be happy for 24 hours,” said Frank.







Brentford once again showed how well they can cope without star striker Ivan Toney while he serves a ban for betting regulations.

Frank has consistently insisted that Wissa can make an impact as a centre-forward – and was proved right again.

Wissa opened the scoring by pouncing in Issa Diop’s woeful back-pass, rounding keeper Bernd Leno and slotting into an empty net.

“The first was a great goal by Wissa. It’s not as easy as it looks to make that finish,” said Frank.

“Then I felt it was just a matter of time before we scored in the second half. It felt as if a goal was coming.

“Wissa and Mbeumo are two good players. Bryan has been good in his first two seasons in the Premier League and I expect him to be even better.

“Wissa is always a goalscorer. I think he’s best as a number nine and he should arguably have had one or two more today.”







