O’Neil slams ‘terrible’ decision to award Fulham penalty



AFC Bournemouth boss Gary O’Neil slammed the decision to award Fulham a second-half penalty in his side’s 2-2 draw at Craven Cottage.

The referee pointed to the spot after Aleksandar Mitrovic went down following a tussle with Jerfferson Lerma at a Fulham free-kick and subsequently converted from the spot.

But O’Neil believes his side were hard done by and labelled the decision a “terrible” one.







“The momentum swings off the back of a poor penalty decision,” he said.

“It was a shame the mometum swung on the penalty decision because I was enjoying going toe to toe.

“I think it’s a terrible decision. Lerma and Mitrovic have got their arms round each other and if someone has their arms round you, I have no idea what makes you fall backwards.

“For me its obvious that Mitrovic has initiated the fall and pulled Lerma on top of him. I can’t understand how you would fall backwards if someone is holding you, it doesn’t make any sense.

“Does Lerma have his arms around him? Yes. Does Mitrovic have his arms round Jeff? Yes.”







