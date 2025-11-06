Iwobi in midfield ‘always a solution’ for Fulham

Marco Silva says he never doubted Alex Iwobi would be a useful option for Fulham in central midfield.

Iwobi, who previously played under Whites boss Silva at Everton, was moved inside against Wolves, with record signing Kevin coming in on the left flank for his Premier League debut.

Iwobi was effective in the role, which came as no surprise to Silva, who said: “I bought him for Everton in 2018 or 19, and even under myself he played in the central zone – it is not something that is new.

“I understand all these questions about how people are now discovering Alex as a midfielder. But he played with me in 2018, and I think in 2023 when he was already at Fulham.

“We played him as a midfielder in some games as well. It’s always a solution.”

The Lagos-born Iwobi recently surpassed 300 Premier League appearances, becoming the first Nigerian to reach that milestone.

“If you look back, he played much more on the left in terms of numbers, in terms of minutes played. But he can play in the middle,” Silva said.

“He cannot play in three positions in the middle because he cannot be a six, but you can play in both roles as a pocket player.

“It’s not something new for me because I gave you two examples, even in Everton with me.”