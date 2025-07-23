Fulham interested in Chelsea’s Dewsbury-Hall

Fulham are interested in signing Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall from Chelsea.

The midfielder, 26, has struggled to establish himself as a first-team regular since being signed from Leicester last year.

He could leave Stamford Bridge this summer, either on loan or on a permanent basis, and Fulham are keen to snap him up.

Dewsbury-Hall is effectively under contract for another five years, as his deal runs until 2029 and includes an option to extend it by a further 12 months.

He made just two Premier League starts for Chelsea last season, featuring 11 times as a substitute.

Meanwhile, Fulham are set to sign goalkeeper Benjamin Lecomte from Montpellier.