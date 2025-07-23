Fulham interested in Chelsea’s Dewsbury-Hall
Fulham are interested in signing Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall from Chelsea.
The midfielder, 26, has struggled to establish himself as a first-team regular since being signed from Leicester last year.
He could leave Stamford Bridge this summer, either on loan or on a permanent basis, and Fulham are keen to snap him up.
Dewsbury-Hall is effectively under contract for another five years, as his deal runs until 2029 and includes an option to extend it by a further 12 months.
He made just two Premier League starts for Chelsea last season, featuring 11 times as a substitute.
Meanwhile, Fulham are set to sign goalkeeper Benjamin Lecomte from Montpellier.
ChelseAlan
23/07/2025 @ 2:07 pm
This is one of those cases where I hope both player and Agent are in accord and negotiate an additional loyalty clause in his contract. KDH should be rewarded for sitting on our bench week in and week out most games and only brought on to help close games out and under strict instructions by his manager as to how to play and achieve the result.
He’ll have a far better pro football career even as a bench warmer at CFC then he would at a small and insignificant club like Fulham FC!