Fulham defender Tosin close to full fitness, says Silva

Fulham boss Marco Silva is hopeful defender Tosin Adarabioyo will be back in contention for a place in the team early next month.

The former Manchester City centre-back, who almost signed for Monaco in the summer transfer window, has made just one substitute appearance this season but has been a staple of the Fulham defence ever since he arrived at the club three years ago.







The 25-year-old underwent groin surgery in August but returned to light training this week and Silva said he hopes to have him back with the rest of the first team squad next week but admitted he could still depart in January with the his contract expiring at the end of the season.

“It is good to see him back on the grass but he is not fully involved with the rest of the team, but in one or two weeks he will be,” Silva said.

“I don’t know what is going to happen in January but I am sure he will be ready to play in our shirt but who knows what can happen in the market.

“I am not focusing on that but as a club we have to be ready.

“But when Tosin is ready he is going to be another player at this football club who can be part of the squad to help us win football matches.”

Silva also said signing a new contract with the club earlier this week was an easy decision to make, despite him taking his time to fully commit to the Whites.

“It is something we have been talking about for a long time,” he said.

“It probably could have happened earlier to be honest but it was a decision that a simple and easy one.

“I feel at home and have always been welcomed at the football club and the more time you are at the football club you extend those relationships.

“I have that at all my clubs, I have to be honest, but football is about results and when you are looking for a long-term project sometimes you don’t get that chance because of results.

“But the people at the club believe in what we are doing and trust us. But I am ambitious and not just happy to say content at this football club, I want more and be as competitive as I can and I believe we can achieve it.”







