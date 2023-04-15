Fulham end losing run with win at Everton

Everton 1 Fulham 3

Fulham returned to winning ways with a cracking win at Goodison Park.

Harrison Reed put the Whites ahead midway through the first half by following up to score after Harry Wilson’s curling shot had come back off the post.

Dwight McNeil’s low strike 13 minutes later hauled Everton level before the interval and Fulham had to withstand a period of pressure.

But Wilson scored against the run of play early in the second half and there was no way back for the Merseysiders after Daniel James scored Fulham’s fourth.

James fired into the corner after being set up by a lovely pass from Willian.

And James collected a long ball from Kenny Tete before slotting past keeper Jordan Pickford.

It was the perfect response by Fulham after five straight defeats and leaves them 10th in the Premier League table.







