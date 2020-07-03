Scott Parker has confirmed that Fulham are poised to sign Anthony Knockaert from Brighton on a permanent deal.

The Frenchman, 28, moved to Craven Cottage on a season-long loan last summer and has been a key player in Fulham’s battle for promotion back to the Premier League.

“It’s a deal we’re looking to make permanent,” Whites boss Parker said.

“He’s done extremely well. I think Anthony would be the first to say as well that he can still bring even more.

“He’s a pleasure to work with and I look forward to having him more long-term.”

Parker believes buying Knockaert would be another sign of Fulham’s ambition.

“I think it’s been evident all along, since the owners first took over,” he said.

“I don’t think it could be said the owners haven’t shown ambition and haven’t put in every resource they can.”







