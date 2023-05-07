Silva tells Fulham board to back him in transfer market
Marco Silva has told the Fulham board they must back him in the transfer market if they want to build on the club’s strong return to the Premier League.
Silva has guided the side to mid-table stability after winning the Championship last year.
But the Portuguese, who is yet to agree terms on a new contract, with his current agreement due to expire next year, wants the board and owner Shahid Khan to prove they share his ambitions.
“My relationship with the owner is really good,” Silva said.
“He knows my opinions and what I want to do, as you cannot stand still.
“In football, if you think it is OK, because we are having a very good season, that will be the first mistake.
“I don’t like to make mistakes when I am preparing.”
Fulham still have an outside chance of qualifying for Europe despite suffering three successive defeats.
They have lost five of the seven matches that Aleksandar Mitrovic has been unavailable for because of suspension.
Mitrovic serves the final match of his eight-game ban against Leicester on Monday and Silva believes the team’s recent poor results show just why investment is needed.
“In terms of preparation and planning we need to be ambitious because the Premier League demands that from you,” he said.
“We have to improve. If you think what we have is enough, it will not be.
“We are really pleased with our players. They have been doing so well. But we need to improve competition because the other clubs are doing that and we have to do our best to improve.
“It is going to be an important few months for us.”
Brian Gower
08/05/2023 @ 11:55 am
Marco Silva has done an excellent job since taking over Fulham, leading them to Championship Winners in his first season, and then, against all odds and every critics opinion, making them a force to be reckoned with in the Premier League.
I remember looking back a couple of seasons ago, wishing we would become another Brentford or Brighton. Clubs that came from nowhere, able to compete and hold their own in the top league in the world. This is just what he has achieved this season. He must be in the running for Manager of the Season.
It is however, just the first season back in the top flight. With a few injuries here and there, we have already noticed that our squad needs strengthening. The pity is, as history shows, whenever a club such as Fulham find or produce a world class player (Palinha for instance), in come the big boys with their money to entice these players away. We, among many others have nothing we can do, but accept these ridiculously high offers, and try again to replace them. This is a tough thing to do, but as I mentioned, look at Brentford and Brighton. They seem to achieve success and are in no better financial situations such as Fulham.
The key, I believe, is the Manager. With the right man at the helm, and an owner which will back him, a club CAN continue to strive forward.
Finally, players heads can be swayed by the money, and as they believe, a chance to further their career by a move to one of the so called ‘top six’. They should stop and think first though. They need to take a look at our ‘stars’ that were tempted by the bright lights and earnings.
Ryan Sessegnon and Fabio Carvalho are just two recent players that thought the grass was greener on the other side. Bet they wish they had stayed at Craven Cottage now!