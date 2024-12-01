Cairney’s superb goal – before being sent off – earns Fulham point

Tottenham 1 Fulham 1 54' Johnson 67' Cairney

Tom Cairney’s fantastic goal earned Fulham a point – but they had to complete the game with 10 men after he was sent off.

Fans’ favourite Cairney, on as a substitute, cancelled out Brennan Johnson’s opener.

However, having initially been booked for a crude challenge on Dejan Kulusevski in the 83rd minute, Cairney was shown the red card after referee Darren Bond viewed the incident on the pitchside monitor.

Spurs’ James Maddison hit the bar with a first-half free-kick, but Fulham were the better side before going behind against the run of play.

Raul Jimenez missed chances for the Whites, including when he was put through on goal and seemed certain to score.

The striker could not find a way past keeper Fraser Forster, who also tipped an effort from Alex Iwobi onto the bar.

Forster was busy again after the interval, keeping out an Issa Diop header and then superbly stopping an acrobatic strike from Iwobi, who was brilliantly set up by Reiss Nelson.

Spurs appeared to be on the ropes, but went ahead when Johnson netted at the far post after being set up by former Chelsea man Timo Werner.

Fulham boss Marco Silva responded by sending on Cairney and Harry Wilson in place of Nelson and the yellow-carded Sasa Lukic.

Five minutes later, Cairney added another to his catalogue of memorable Fulham goals, collecting Iwobi’s pull-back and curling a glorious strike into the far corner of the net.

Fulham defended well after Cairney’s dismissal and the result leaves them 10th in the Premier League table.

Fulham: Leno; Tete, Diop, Bassey, Robinson; Berge, Lukic (Cariney 62); Smith Rowe (Castagne 85), Iwobi (Sessegnon 85), Nelson (Wilson 62); Jimenez (Muniz 78).

Subs not used: Benda, Traore, King, Amissah.







