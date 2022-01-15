Mitrovic scores hat-trick in another thumping Fulham win

Fulham 6 Bristol City 2 7' Semenyo 21' Mitrovic 29' Semenyo 31' Kebano 36' Carvalho 41' Mitrovic 45' Mitrovic 57' Kebano

Marco Silva says Fulham come-from-behind win over Bristol City demonstrates his team’s ruthless streak.

Aleksandar Mitrovic’s first-half hat-trick sealed another emphatic victory to return free-scoring Fulham to the top of the table at Craven Cottage.

In a hugely eventful first half, which was delayed by 15 minutes due to power outage, seven goals were scored as Fulham went behind twice after Antoine Semanya scored two goals either side of Mitrovic’s first strike.

However, the Whites who scored seven at Reading on Tuesday, hit back in stunning fashion with three goals in 10 minutes from Fabio Carvalho, Neekens Kabano and Mitrovic who then grabbed his third treble of the season on the stroke of halftime to make it 5-2.

Kebano claimed his second goal of the game on the hour to make it six after latching on to a Tosin knock-down from a free-kick and firing past Max O’leary but the Robins managed to keep out any more goals.

Mitrovic’s hat-trick took him to 27 for the season eclipsing his total from the 2019/20 promotion-winning season.

“I am very happy, pleased to see the way we did it,” Silva said.

“Looking at the performance, I didn’t like at all the way we conceded the goals, but I have to congratulate my players for the way they reacted.

“This is the first time this season we came from behind, and this afternoon we came from behind twice.

“For our opponents the message that we send is when they play against us, nothing more.

“Their focus is in their games, our focus in our games. At the end of the season, we will see which team has more points.”

“We did it with big determination, and class as well, quality with the way we reacted to score some goals.

“I felt we worked hard because it is really tough everything they have done so far. We deserved the three points.”

Fulham: Rodek, Tete, Tosin, Ream, Robinson, Reed, Cairney (Chalobah 71), Wilson, Carvalho, Kebano (De Cordova-Reid 71) Mitrovic (Muniz 72), Subs: not used: Gazzaniga, Odoi, Hector, Stansfield.







