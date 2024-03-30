Fulham pull off superb comeback at Sheffield United

Sheff Utd 3 Fulham 3 58' Brereton Diaz 62' Palhinha 68' McBurnie 70' Brereton Diaz 86' De Cordova-Reid 93' Muniz

Rodrigo Muniz’s stoppage-time overhead kick dramatically clinched a point for Fulham, who came back from 3-1 down at Bramall Lane.

Four of the game’s six goals were scored in the space of 12 second-half minutes.

Joao Palhinha equalised soon after Ben Brereton Diaz’s opener, but two goals in as many minutes put the Blades in control, with Oli McBurnie restoring their lead and Brereton Diaz netting again.

But Bobby De Cordova-Reid pulled a goal back and striker Muniz spectacularly hauled Fulham level with his eighth goal in as many matches.

Brereton Diaz’s first was a tidy finish after being set up by McBurnie after Tosin Adarabioyo had given the ball away.

Palhinha headed home Andreas Pereira’s corner, but Fulham immediately switched off at the back again and Brereton Diaz got behind their defence to tee up McBurnie for a simple finish and then scored again by heading in Gustavo Hamer’s cross.

It seemed to be 4-1 after McBurnie fired into the bottom corner, but the goal was ruled out after VAR established that Vini Souza was offside in the build-up.

Fulham capitalised on the lifeline, with De Cordova-Reid thumping home from 25 yards and Muniz levelling in emphatic fashion.

Fulham: Leno, Castagne (Tete 85), Bassey, Adarabioyo (Jimenez 85), Robinson, Lukic (Traore 62), Palhinha, Iwobi (Cairney 74), Pereira (De Cordova-Reid 85), Willian, Muniz.

Subs not used: Rodak, Ream, Reed, Wilson.







