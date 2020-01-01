Parker criticises players after Fulham defeat

Scott Parker questioned his side’s belief in themselves and bemoaned their lack of “desperation” as Fulham slumped to a fourth defeat in seven Championship matches.

The Whites, who had lost three straight games before going unbeaten in the next three heading into the New Year’s Day fixture, fell to an in-form Reading team and dropped to fifth place.

And, once again, the head coach was left frustrated by his players’ inconsistency.

Parker said: “I’ve stood in this position many a time with the same feeling, in the sense that you’re scratching your heads that you’re one down. First time they enter our box they score a goal. But at both ends of the pitch today, we just weren’t good enough.

“It was too easy for them to score, and at the same time we put them under a lot of pressure and we didn’t capitalise on that, really, so disappointing overall.”

But the former Fulham captain suggested that his main cause for concern is something deeper and more intangible than simply being sharper.

“I think we controlled the game and had loads of chances, but it’s one of those things,” he said.

“Ultimately you need something more than flamboyant play sometimes, nice control of a football match, possession, chances. Certainly in this division. You need a desperation.

“If you want to be 14th or 10th in this division, you go along the way. You win two, lose a couple, win three, lose one. But if you want to be successful in this division, there’s something [you need] that you can’t measure, and it comes from within. At times this year, I don’t think we’ve had that, and ultimately we need to change that.

“It’s understanding what division we’re in. There is no divine right to go out for a football match and win. Sometimes it comes from somewhere a lot deeper, and at times this year, it’s been a little bit too easy. Ultimately that’s what we need to change.”

When asked how he could effect this change, Parker responded: “You have to keep driving it every single day, because you’re trying to change habits. Behaviours don’t just change overnight. It happens every single day and during moments of adversity. You need to keep reinforcing and hopefully over time you change those behaviours.

“The players need to understand that we’re a good team at times like today, when we dominate a football match and come out again with a 2-1 defeat. We are where we are because we haven’t been consistent. The teams above us have been more consistent than us. It was a big opportunity for us today, and it hasn’t gone our way.

“We need to learn from this. The players need to understand my message and where I’m coming from and what’s needed. We’ve been in this position numerous times this year – we need to go again and bounce back.”

