Mitrovic to miss Brentford game but Palhinha set to return

Aleksander Mitrovic will not be involved for Fulham in the derby against Brentford on Saturday but Joao Palhinha will return after recovering from a shoulder injury.

Mitrovic is wanted by Saudi Arabian side Al-Hilal, who seem determined to sign him.







Whites boss Marco Silva insists no offer has been accepted for the Serbian forward.

“He is out of the game because he hurt his ankle. That is not to do with any possible bid,” Silva said.

New signing Adama Traore is unlikely to be involved as he gets up to speed with his fitness, having not had a full pre-season after leaving Wolves.

Silva has backed the Spain winger to help fill the void left by departed loanees Daniel James and Manor Solomon.

“Due to the players that left the club it is clear we need to sign players who can play in that area of the pitch,” Silva said.

“We have signed Adama and we are looking for another on that side of the pitch.

“He knows the Premier League and is experienced at this level.”







