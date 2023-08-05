Jimenez and Bassey score in Fulham win and Bees draw

New signings Raul Jimenez and Calvin Bassey both scored as Fulham beat Hoffenheim 2-1 in a pre-season friendly at Craven Cottage, while Brentford drew 0-0 with Lille

Striker Jimenez, recently bought from Wolves, opened his Whites account six minutes into the second half.

Antonee Robinson served up a precise cross and the Mexican applied the finish from close range.

The visitors equalised but Bassey restored Fulham’s lead with a near-post header from a corner.



Meanwhile, Brentford’s new keeper Mark Flekken produced a number of saves in an impressive display.

Bees duo Bryan Mbeumo and Frank Onyeka went off in the first half after picking up knocks.

Earlier in the day, Kevin Schade and Christian Norgaard featured for a Brentford XI in a training-ground game against a Lille XI, which the hosts won 5-1.

Schade and Michael Olakigbe both scored twice, with Norgaard also scoring.







