‘Great season’ for Fulham despite thrashing by City – Silva

Marco Silva insists Fulham’s season has been a success despite signing off at home with a 4-0 hammering by Manchester City.

Fulham, who will finish their campaign at Luton next Sunday, were completely outclassed by a relentless City side, who moved two points clear at the top of the Premier League.







Silva’s team have never been in any danger of relegation this season and have taken some notable scalps at home, including Arsenal and Tottenham, despite losing talismanic striker Aleksandar Mitrovic last summer.

“It has been a great season for us, but it is very difficult for me to talk about that when we have had a heavy defeat at home and the mood is not great,” boss Silva said.

“But if you have to look across the season it has been very good for us and successful again. When you look back to last summer and all the Premier League sides, how many had to sell their main striker?

“That is what happened to ourselves, we were not able to go in the market and replace him really strong, for many reasons.

“We used players from within our squad and managed to get Rodrigo Muniz to score goals at this level and made three or four good signings who made an impact.

“I have to say when we play at our best level we are fantastic to see and enjoy and sometimes I enjoy watching my team play football and we have had some fantastic performances at home.”







