Loss to Palace continues Fulham’s poor home form

Fulham 0 Crystal Palace 2 37' Andersen (OG) 66' Munoz

Joachim Andersen scored an own goal against his former club as Fulham’s disappointing home form continued.

The Whites have now won just one of their past seven matches at Craven Cottage, where Daniel Munoz’s goal midway through the second half sealed Crystal Palace’s win.

Fulham went behind when they failed to deal with Will Hughes’ corner and Palace’s Maxence Lacroix glanced the ball towards goal. Andersen attempted to clear but inadvertently headed into his own net.

After the break, Jean-Philippe Mateta had a goal disallowed for offside and Fulham keeper Bernd Leno produced a fine save to deny Lacroix.

But Leno could not prevent Munoz doubling the Eagles’ lead following some terrible Fulham defending.

After Andreas Pereira had an effort blocked, the hosts were carved open on the counter-attack.

Mateta evaded a couple of weak challenges and found Munoz, who went past Calvin Bassey and fired into the top corner from near the edge of the six-yard box.

Leno, Castagne (Diop 80), Andersen, Bassey, Robinson, Berge (Cairney 58 (Willian 80), Lukic, Traore, Smith Rowe (Pereira 58), Iwobi (Muniz 80), Jimenez

Subs not used: Benda, Reed, Cuenca, Sessegnon.