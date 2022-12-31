Fulham seventh after Palhinha’s late winner

Fulham 2 Southampton 1

Joao Palhinha scored a late winner as Fulham climbed to seventh in the Premier League table.

Andreas Pereira’s powerful volley took a big deflection off James Ward-Prowse to put Fulham ahead before the Saints captain made amends with a stunning second-half free-kick.

Buy Palhinha struck late on to hand Marco Silva’s side another three points despite Aleksandar Mitrovic’s late penalty miss.

Southampton spurned a great chance to take the lead on 19 minutes when Che Adams raced through on goal only to be denied by a great stop from Bernd Leno.

But Fulham had the lead before the break when Willian’s floated corner found an unmarked Pereira on the edge of the box to volley at goal, which Ward-Prowse diverted into his own net.

The Whites should perhaps have added another immediately after the restart when Pereira poked wide from a few yards out after meeting Bobby De Cordova-Reid’s low cross.

And they were made to pay shortly after when Ward-Prowse curled a free-kick beyond Leno.

Ward-Prowse was involved again moments later as the Saints threatened another, feeding through Samuel Edozie who was denied by Leno at his near post.

But Fulham won it late on when Pereira’s corner was flicked on by Kenny Tete before Joao Palhinha nodded the ball in at the back post.

Mitrovic missed a late penalty after Dan James was fouled by goalkeeper Bazunu but it mattered not as Fulham secured all three points.

Fulham (4-2-3-1): Leno, Tete, Diop, Ream, Robinson, Palhinha, Reed (Cairney 62’), De Cordova-Reid (James 62’), Pereira (Tosin 90’), Willian, Mitrovic







