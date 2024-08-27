Fulham see off Birmingham in Carabao Cup

Birmingham 0 Fulham 2 10' Jiménez 14' Stansfield

Raúl Jiménez’s penalty and Jay Stansfield’s composed finish – both within the opening 14 minutes – took Fulham through to the third round of the Carabao Cup.

Jiménez coolly netted from the spot after Tom Cairney’s shot was handled by Alex Cochrane.

And the second goal was superbly set up by Joachim Andersen on the defender’s first Fulham appearance since his recent move from Crystal Palace.

Andersen’s perfect through ball found Stansfield and the forward, who was on loan at Birmingham last season, finished emphatically.

Fulham were sloppy at times and the League One side twice went close to pulling a goal back before half-time.

Timothy Castagne produced a brilliant goal-line clearance to deny Keshi Anderson, before Willum Thor Willumsson hit bar with a thunderous free-kick.

Fulham: Benda, Castagne, Andersen, Cuenca, Sessengon, Reed (Smith Rowe 86′), Berge (King 65′), Wilson (Traore 86′) ,Cairney (Lukic 77′), Stansfield (Iwobi 77′), Jimenez







