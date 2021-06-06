Transfer gossip: Man City tipped to move for Whites star, Bees linked with left-back

Transfer speculation in Sunday’s newspapers involving in the area’s clubs…

Manchester City are lining up a shock move for Fulham’s Antonee Robinson, it is claimed.

The Sun on Sunday, which also claims Bournemouth want Whites boss Scott Parker, say City mnager Pep Guardiola wants to improve his defensive options and is looking to bring in Robinson as a squad player.







The newspaper say left-back Robinson would cost around £10m and that City are ready to pay that in order to take him to the Etihad Stadium.

It comes amid speculation over the futures of various Fulham players following the club’s relegation from the Premier League.

The Sun on Sunday also reports that Brentford will make an offer for left-back Gabriel Fuentes.

The 24-year-old plays for Junior FC in his native Colombia and his contract ends later in the year.

Fuentes has been tipped to move during the summer and could apparently be available for around £1.3m.

Meanwhile, The Mail on Sunday pick up on more reports that Chelsea could be willing to sell Hakim Ziyech this summer.









