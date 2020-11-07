Fulham lose at West Ham after injury-time drama

West Ham 1 Fulham 0 90' Soucek

West Ham scored an injury-time winner before Ademola Lookman abysmally missed a penalty with the final kick of what turned out to be a dramatic London derby.

Tomas Souček netted after being set up by former Brentford star Said Benrahma.







Benrahma then conceded a spot-kick by fouling Tom Cairney – a decision made after referee Rob Jones checked the pitchside monitor.

But Lookman’s attempt at a Panenka penalty ended in embarrassment.

He barely made contact with the ball and it was gathered by keeper Lukasz Fabianski.

In an otherwise resolute display from the Whites, the home side peppered the Fulham goal in the opening stages, with Alphonse Areola beating away efforts from Arthur Masuaku and Aaron Cresswell.

Areola then palmed over a deflected Jarrod Bowen volley from the edge of the box before Sebastian Haller headed off the top of the crossbar from the ensuing corner.

Fulham, buoyed by their assured victory over West Brom on Monday night, gradually settled into the game.

Save for a few errant balls, some neat exchanges in midfield and plenty of pressure down the left wing led to Aleksandar Mitrović almost opening the scoring midway through the first half, but the Serb headed wide from an Antonee Robinson cross.

It was a similar story in the second period, which West Ham began more brightly too, as Areola was called into action again when he tipped Cresswell’s free-kick onto the bar five minutes after the restart.

But an organised Whites defence meant that little else separated the two sides through much of the match.

Lookman and Bobby Decordova-Reid had their chances, forcing saves from Fabianski in quick succession, with former Benrahma sent on to try and break the deadlock for the Hammers.

And he did just that in the dying minutes, drawing another superb double save from Areola from the tightest of angles, before teeing up Souček to slot in from 12 yards.

He almost had his good work undone when he brought down Cairney in the box with seconds left, but Lookman’s blunder meant Fulham left with nothing.

Fulham: Areola, Aina, Andersen, Adarabioyo, Robinson, Reed, Anguissa (Cavaleiro 90+3), Decordova-Reid (Loftus-Cheek 83), Cairney, Lookman, Mitrović







