Fulham crush nine-man Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace 0 Fulham 3 31' De Cordova-Reid 71' Ream 80' Mitrovic

Goals from Bobby Decordova-Reid, Tim Ream and Aleksandar Mitrovic gave Fulham a comfortable victory at Selhurst Park, where the hosts had two players sent off.

Decordova-Reid scored with a glancing header from Mitrovic’s cross after former Fulham man Joachim Andersen had given the ball away.

Crystal Palace were reduced to 10 men soon afterwards when Tyrick Mitchell, in trying to retrieve the ball after a poor touch, crudely fouled Kenny Tete and was red-carded.







And James Tomkins was dismissed for a second yellow card 12 minutes into the second half after catching Mitrovic with his arm.

There was no way back for Palace after that and a rare goal by veteran defender Ream – only his fourth for the club – sealed Fulham’s win shortly after Whites midfielder Andreas Pereira hit the post.

A corner was headed down by Mitrovic and Ream turned and fired into the roof of the net.

Referee Andrew Madley stood by his decision to award the goal after viewing the monitor after VAR suggested a possible handball by Mitrovic.

Striker Mitrovic, who was passed fit to play, added a late third with a close-range header.

Fulham: Leno, Tete, Diop, Ream, Robinson, Palhinha (Cairney 75), Reed, Pereira (Harris 86), Decordova-Reid (Wilson 81), Mitrovic (Vinicius 86), Willian (James 82).

Subs not used: Rodak, Adaribayo, Duffy, Chalobah.







