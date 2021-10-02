Fulham beaten after second-half collapse at Coventry

Coventry 4 Fulham 1 18' McFadzean 47' Gyökeres 51' Godden (pen) 61' Maatsen 70' Gyökeres

Fulham were beaten after an extraordinary second-half collapse.

They led at the interval after taking the lead against the run of play when Kyle McFadzean, under pressure from Aleksandar Mitrovic, headed into his own net.

But by the 70th minute, the Whites were 4-1 down and had folded completely.







The rot started when Tim Ream slipping and giving the ball away led to Matt Godden teeing up Viktor Gyokeres for the equaliser.

Godden then put Coventry ahead from the penalty spot after going down under minimal contact from Antonee Robinson.

Worse followed for Fulham when on-loan Chelsea youngster Ian Maatsen fired home (pictured above) after the visitors half-cleared Fankaty Dabo’s corner.

And Gyokeres score his second – a cool finish into the bottom corner – to seal the Sky Blues’ victory.

Fulham: Gazzaniga, Odoi, Mawson, Ream, Robinson, Onomah (Seri 56), Reed, Wilson, De Cordova-Reid (Muniz 68), Kebano (Cavaleiro 68), Mitrovic.

Subs: Rodák, Tosin, Quina, Bryan.







