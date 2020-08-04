Emotional Parker says Fulham’s promotion is his ‘proudest moment’

Scott Parker described Fulham’s promotion as his proudest moment in football.

The former England international was clearly emotional after Joe Bryan’s two goals in extra time clinched victory over Brentford in the all west London Championship play-off final.







There were bumps along the way, but Parker has succeeded in his mission to get Fulham back to the Premier League at the first attempt.

He thanked his family and backroom staff as well as his players.

“It’s my proudest moment by a long way,” he said.

“I’m proud of my players and proud of my team – I’ve seen the team grow along a journey which has been tough this year.

“I’m the one that goes and fronts it up and the players are the same.

“But underneath it all there’s a support mechanism. I’m speaking about my family and closest friends.

“At times this year it’s been difficult – very tough. I couldn’t do what I’ve done for the last year – there were times I definitely would have broke – without them.

“And I’ve got an amazing staff and an amazing network around me that make me feel strong when I’m at my weakest.

“That’s why I’m emotional and proud. I hope this is something for all those people that makes them realise it was worth it.”

Parker admitted that he will “need a break” before preparing for life back in the top flight.

And he insisted lessons would be learned from last season’s relegation.

“For the last year it’s been a whirlwind and I’ve been engrossed in one sole focus, which was to try to get this football club back in the Premier League,” he said.