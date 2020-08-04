Fulham promoted after dramatic Wembley victory

Brentford 1 Fulham 2 105' Bryan 117' Bryan 120' Dalsgaard

Joe Bryan scored twice in extra time to win the Championship play-off final at Wembley for Fulham, taking them back to the Premier League in dramatic fashion.

Bryan’s double, including a spectacular 105th-minute free-kick from distance, capped an assured performance in what was a tense affair at times.









In the closing moments of its first period of extra time, he caught out keeper David Raya with a 40-yard free-kick that he looked certain to cross.

Bryan then exchanged a deft one-two with Aleksandar Mitrović and slotted home from close range.

Henrik Dalsgaard netted a consolation for Brentford with a header in the dying moments, but Bryan’s goals were enough to fire Fulham back into the top flight at the first time of asking.

The Whites started without Championship golden boot winner Mitrović, who was named among the substitutes following a hamstring problem that kept him out of both semi-final legs, and they began the brighter of the teams after some cagey opening exchanges.

Josh Onomah forced a couple of early saves from David Raya as the Scott Parker’s side dominated possession, but found it difficult to break down the Bees’ compact lines.

Brentford, who have now failed in the play-offs nine times, were content to sit back and absorb pressure before trying to release Ollie Watkins on the break – though Michael Hector dealt with that threat consistently.

The in-form Neeskens Kebano almost gave Fulham the lead through a free-kick that brushed the side netting, with them coming out in the second half as they ended the first.

Substitute Emiliano Marcondes then had one in a similar position but blasted over, shortly after a tame half-volley from Bobby Decordova-Reid sailed just wide of the post on the hour mark.

Watkins, who often looked isolated in attack throughout, then found space on the edge of the box for the first time and unleashed a powerful shot that Marek Rodák had to palm over the bar.

But both sides stood firm as Mitrović was brought on just before the game headed into extra-time, in which Bryan’s two moments of inspiration proved decisive.