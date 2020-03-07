Cairney’s strike rescues point for Fulham at Bristol City

Bristol City 1 Fulham 1

Tom Cairney’s late goal rescued a point for Fulham at Ashton Gate.

Nahki Wells’ close-range finish put Bristol City ahead but a trademark Cairney strike from 25 yards hauled the Whites level with six minutes remaining.





Fulham were unable to take their earlier chances and were punished when they failed to clear Callum O’Dowda’s 71st-minute corner.

Filip Benković headed the ball towards Wells, who nodded home at the far post – his second Championship goal for City since joining them after being on loan at QPR.

Bobby Decordova-Reid could have had a hat-trick against his former club, while Aleksandar Mitrovic and Harry Arter also went close for Fulham before Wells broke the deadlock.

The visitors battled on and were rewarded when Cairney found the bottom corner in fine style.

And they were fortunate not to be awarded a penalty in the final seconds when keeper Niki Mäenpää seemed to foul Cairney after fumbling Cyrus Christie’s cross.

Fulham: Rodak, Christie, Odoi, Hector, Ream (Knockaert 82), Arter, Cairney, Cavaleiro (Kebano 66), Decordova-Reid (Johansen 90), Kamara, Mitrovic

Subs not used: Bettinelli, Sessegnon, McDonald, O’Riley.







