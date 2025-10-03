Bournemouth come from behind to beat Fulham

Bournemouth 3

Semenyo (78′)

Kluivert (84′)

Semenyo (78′)Kluivert (84′) Fulham 1

(Sessegnon ’70) (Sessegnon ’70)



Fulham suffered a second successive defeat after being in front.

Ryan Sessegnon put them ahead on the south coast after being set up by Samuel Chukwueze in the 70th minute.

But Bournemouth quickly hit back, with two goals in six minutes – Antoine Semenyo equalised and Justin Kluivert put them ahead – before Semenyo scored again in stoppage time.

The Whites’ loss came five days after Aston Villa also came from behind to beat them 3-1.

Fulham, without injured strikers Raul Jimenez and Rodrigo Muniz, played with young midfielder Josh King as a makeshift centre-forward.

After a turgid first half, the game came to life in the second, with Bournemouth appealing for a penalty after Issa Diop brought down Evanilson, which was deemed accidental following a VAR check.

Djordje Petrovic produced a fine save to keep out Harry Wilson’s volley but was unable to rescue the Cherries when Chukwueze, just on as a substitute, threaded the ball through to Sessegnon, who lifted it over the former Chelsea goalkeeper.

But Semenyo levelled when he went past Timothy Castagne and shot through the legs of keeper Bernd Leno from a seemingly impossible angle.

Worse followed for the visitors when Kluivert fired into the top corner.

And in the final moments, Semenyo slotted home after being teed up by Ben Gannon-Doak.

Fulham: Leno, Diop (Smith Rowe 86), Andersen, Bassey, Castagne, Lukic (Cairney 14), Berge, Sessegnon, King (Kevin 66), Iwobi (Traore 86), Wilson (Chukwueze 66)

Subs not used: Lecomte, Cuenca, Robinson, Kusi-Asare.